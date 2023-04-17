Rosemary K. Naatz, 92

Rosemary K. Naatz, age 92, of Waltham, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin, Minnesota. Rosemary Kunigunda Schleret was born October 14, 1930, in Havana Township, Steele County, Minnesota, the daughter of Paul and Martha (Stancl) Schleret. She graduated in 1949 from Owatonna High School. Following graduation, Rosemary worked for some time in central service at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. She then was united in marriage to Edward Naatz on April 24, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waltham, Minnesota. The couple resided on a farm near Waltham, where Rosemary helped Edward on their crop and dairy farm and raised their two children. She enjoyed doing counted cross stitch and loved spending time with her family, especially her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Rosemary was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waltham, where she was active in LWML and Ladies Aid for 65 years. She also belonged to the Mower County Home Extension. Rosemary enjoyed keeping track of local sports, especially the Blooming Prairie Blossoms football and basketball teams, as well as watching the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings. In 2014, she moved to Blooming Prairie and most recently resided at Comforcare in Austin. Rosemary will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A special thank you to the staff at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare of Austin.

Survivors include her children, Charles “Chuck” (Julie) Naatz of Waltham, MN, and John (Shelley) Naatz of Kenyon, MN; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Brandon) Burbank of Rochester, MN, Rebecca Johnson of Blooming Prairie, MN, Sarah (Corey) Lanners of Rochester, MN, Ashley (Justin) Westrum of Franklin, WI, and Adam (Elizabeth) Naatz of Parshall, ND; two step-grandchildren, Justin Smith of Faribault, MN and Angela Smith of Rochester; Eight great grandchildren, Brady, Abbey, Hunter, Brynn, Madison, Lucy, Henry, and Charles; two step-great grandchildren, Jackson and Ruby; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Martha Schleret; husband, Edward Naatz in 1993; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Delores Schleret; infant brother; grandson-in-law, Derek Johnson; and brother-in-law, Glenn Naatz.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waltham, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery Fund or the Blooming Prairie Education Foundation. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.