Rockets top Packer tennis team

Published 4:46 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin boys tennis team lost to Rochester John Marshall 7-0 in Rochester Saturday.

The Packers are now 0-2 overall.

Singles

Email newsletter signup

No. 1 Milan Lecic (JM) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-1 , 6-1 

No. 2 Arjun Khurana (JM) def. Nathan Danielson (A) 6-0, 6-3 

No. 3 Philip Dahlen, Rochester (JM) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-0, 6-0 

No. 4 Trajan McBroom (JM) def. Micah Peterson (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Nathan Moos/Zachary Moos (JM) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-0, 6-0 

No. 2 Alex Younk/Krish Khurana (JM) def. Timothy Perez/Lucas Rust (A) 6-0, 6-0 

No. 3 Nate Nigbur/Braden Duchateau, Rochester (JM) def. Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) 6-0, 6-0

More RSS General

Winhawks spoil Austin’s home baseball opener

Southland softball team wins two in Goodhue

Fillmore Central tops Hayfield baseball team

Waseca tops BP baseball team

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections