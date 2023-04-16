Rockets top Packer tennis team Published 4:46 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

The Austin boys tennis team lost to Rochester John Marshall 7-0 in Rochester Saturday.

The Packers are now 0-2 overall.

Singles

No. 1 Milan Lecic (JM) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-1 , 6-1

No. 2 Arjun Khurana (JM) def. Nathan Danielson (A) 6-0, 6-3

No. 3 Philip Dahlen, Rochester (JM) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Trajan McBroom (JM) def. Micah Peterson (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Nathan Moos/Zachary Moos (JM) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Alex Younk/Krish Khurana (JM) def. Timothy Perez/Lucas Rust (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Nate Nigbur/Braden Duchateau, Rochester (JM) def. Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) 6-0, 6-0