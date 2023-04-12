PUBLIC HEARING Published 9:18 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #492

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON TAX ABATEMENT REQUEST

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of ISD #492 will hold a public hearing on April 24, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the District Office Conference Room, Austin High School, 401 3 rd Avenue NW, Austin, MN to consider a tax abatement request from Bigelow & Lennon Construction pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 469.1813 and 116J.993 through 116J.995. The request is to abate 100% of the School District’s portion of real estate taxes related to the building improvements on the subject property for a period of 5 years.

The legal description is Lot 5, Block 2, Nature Ridge Third, PIN # 34.468.0250. The total estimated abatement amount is on $350,000 of estimated property value.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Those unable to attend are invited to send written comments, prior to the hearing, to Andrew Adams, Austin Public Schools, 401 3 rd Avenue NW, Austin, MN 55912.

Email newsletter signup

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 12, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING