PUBLIC HEARING Published 6:48 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #492

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON TAX ABATEMENT REQUEST

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of ISD #492 will hold a public hearing on April 10, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the AHS Annex Recital Hall, 205 4 th St NW, Austin, MN to consider a tax abatement request from New Horizon Homes pursuant to MN Statutes 469.1813 and 116J.993 – 116J.995. The request is to abate 100% of the school district’s portion of real estate taxes related to the building improvements on the subject property for a period of 5 years.

The project address is 1803 18 th Drive NE, Austin, and PIN 34.468.0030. The total abatement amount is on $550,000 of estimated property value.

All persons are invited to attend and be heard. Those unable to attend are invited to send written comments, prior to the hearing, to Andrew Adams, Austin Public Schools, 401 3 rd Avenue NW, Austin, MN 55912.

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 1, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING