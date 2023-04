Pending notice: Charles W. Moline, 68

Feb. 24, 1955 – April 6, 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. – Charles W. Moline, 68, Austin, Minn., died Thursday, April 6, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 13, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, April 14, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin.

Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home.

