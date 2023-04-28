Packer girls are in the top five at conference meet Published 8:07 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

The Austin girls golf team finished fifth at the first half of the Big Nine meet in Rochester Thursday.

Eighth grader Ailani Thiravong shot an 81 for Austin.

Team standings: 1. Albert Lea 351; 2. Northfield 374; 3. Owatonna 382; 4. Rochester John Marshall 385; 5. Austin 391; 6. Red Wing 393; 7. Rochester Mayo 396; 8. Rochester Century 418; 9. Winona 419; 10. Mankato West 429; 11. Mankato East 437; 12. Faribault 450

Email newsletter signup

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 81; Sydney Lewis, 96; Izzy Sellers, 103; 4. Anna Kossman 111; Reagan Harty, 111; Lucy Annis 112