Packer boys slip past Red Wing Published 2:03 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Austin boys golf team edged out Red Wing 336-337 in Red Wing Tuesday.

Isaac Anderson shot an 80 to lead the Packers.

Austin scoring: Isaac Anderson, 80; Elijah Krueger, 84; Izaac Erickson, 86; Cale Tupy, 86; Carter Hovelsrud, 92; Max Bissen, 103