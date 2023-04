Packer baseball team scores its first win in Kasson Published 9:05 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

The Austin baseball team scored its first win of the season when it braved the cold and beat Kasson-Mantorville 7-6 in Kasson Friday.

Peyton Ransom doubled in two runs to put the Packers (0-3 overall) up 7-4 in the sixth inning.