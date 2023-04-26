NOTICE Published 8:11 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE – GENERAL

NOXIOUS WEEDS

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 18.83 subp. 1, that all persons in Mower County, Minnesota, shall control or eradicate all noxious weeds on land they own, occupy or are required to maintain. Control or eradication may be accomplished by any lawful method but the method(s) applied may need to be repeated in order to prevent spread of viable noxious seeds and other propagation parts to other lands. Failure to comply with the general notice may mean that an individual notice will be issued. An Individual notice may be appealed within two working days of a receipt to the appeals committee in the county where the land is located. Failure to comply with the individual notice will mean that the inspector having jurisdiction may either hire the work done or seek a misdemeanor charge against the person(s) who failed to comply. If the work done is hired by the inspector, the cost can be placed as a tax upon the land and collected as other real estate taxes are collected. Local weed inspectors are township supervisors, city mayors, or their appointed assistants. For more information regarding the state listed noxious weeds, the appeals committee, the Minnesota Noxious Weed laws please visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s website at www.mda.state.mn.us/weedcontrol.

For any additional questions, please contact Danielle Anderson at Mower County Environmental Services 507-437-7718

BY ORDER OF THE MOWER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Danielle Anderson, Mower County Feedlot Officer

Apr. 26, 2023

