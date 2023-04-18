Norwegian heritage group to meet in Austin June 8-10 Published 6:19 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Vestlandslag, an umbrella organization of eight bygdelag composed of descendants of emigrants from Norway to North America. is holding its annual stevne at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 802 4th St. SW, Austin on June 8-10.

All of the programs and events are open to the public with a small registration fee.

The bygdelag that will be at the event included Hardangerlag, Møre og Romsdalslag, Nordhordlandslag/Sunnhordlandslag, Rogalandslag, Sognalag, Sunnfjordlag, and Vosselag. Every “lag” seeks to preserve and strengthen bonds with its home district or community-of-origin in Norway. Because groups usually hold meetings or stevne once each summer, lag newsletters continue to be essential communication tools in most groups. Each of the lag meet during the annual stevne; Rogalandlag on Thursday evening and the others on Saturday morning.

Stevne programs feature a variety of Norwegian cultural and educational activities, including genealogy classes, noted speakers, and displays of Norwegian arts and crafts. Vendors sell Norwegian jewelry, clothes and other ethnic items.

Speakers this year include: Meridith Maloney from the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, speaking about “Pearl City and the Nature Center,” Dean Ulland, a volunteer at the Mower County Historical Society, “History of Austin and Hormel From Prairie Roots to Food Company Success,” Tamra Foster, Sunnfjordlag president, “Lets Chart a Course,” Brenna Gerhart from The Hormel Institute, “An 80 -year History and an Innovative Vision” and Jeff Sauve, who has written the book “Murder at the Minnesota Point.”

There will be entertainers at both Thursday evening’s meal and Friday’s banquet — The Benson Family Singers on Thursday and Stringendo Trio with Sue Radloff and daughters, Beth Becker and Brenda Radloff, playing violins and bass.

Find more information about the registration blank and program for the stevne at:

• www.fellesraad.com/VestlandslagStevne2023RegForm.pdf

• www.fellesraad.com/VestlandslagProgram-2023.pdf

If you have any questions, you may contact Ann Romo, president, at 1-507-990-6397 or email at annromo04@gmail.com.