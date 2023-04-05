NATURE RIDGE 2 Published 8:42 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF AUSTIN

COUNTY OF MOWER

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON TAX ABATEMENT REQUEST

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Austin, Mower

County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 17 th , 2023 at 5:30 p.m. to consider a tax abatement request from Bigelow & Lennon Construction, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 469.1813 and 116J.993 through 116J.995. The request is to abate 100% of the City’s portion of real estate taxes related to the new residential improvements on the subject property for a period of 5 years. The estimated amount of the abatement is $7,812.00. The subject property is located at 1302 18 th Street NE, Austin, Minnesota and is legally described as:

Lot 5, Block 2, Nature Ridge Third Addition, City of Austin, County of Mower

The public hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, at City Hall, 500 4 th Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota. All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Those unable to attend are invited to send written comments, prior to the hearing, to: City Administrator, City of Austin, 500 4 th Avenue NE,

Austin, Minnesota 55912.

