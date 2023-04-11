Mower County Collaborative hosting events for Child Abuse Prevention Month and Family Connections Published 6:27 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Family Connections, the Mower County Collaborative, is hosting two events during April.

The first is a Family Fun Night scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday April 18, at the YMCA at the Austin Community Recreation Center.

This event will feature many fun activities for the kids and an opportunity for parents to learn about our community resources. Face painting, snacks and pizza will be included, and it is all free. There will also be information available about how service providers help support families in our community.

The second event is the screening of the film “Resilience, The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope.” This film is about Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE)s and their impact on our minds and bodies in both the short term and long term.

In addition to contributing to anxiety, depression and other mental health issues, ACEs increase the possibility of heart disease, cancer and a number of other physical ailments. In fact, ACEs can literally shorten your life.

This film helps people begin an exploration of these ideas. The movie will be shown from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on April 27, at the new Community Action Building, 105 First St. SE in Austin.

A meal will be provided and a discussion will follow the screening.

People are asked to register for this event as seating is limited. To register go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/resilience-documentary-screening-tickets-551747179667 or call 1-507-440-8849.