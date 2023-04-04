MnDOT offers workshops to small businesses seeking agency contracts Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is offering a virtual and several in-person workshops to small businesses hoping to earn MnDOT contracts for smaller construction projects, maintenance work or needs requiring specific professional technical skills.

From tree trimming work and landscaping projects, to paving sidewalks and fixing fences, MnDOT has a variety of smaller work contracts available for bid every year. The agency also has electrical contracts, needs for surveying, real estate appraisals and more. Some MnDOT contracts offer up to $100,000.

Workshops are open to all small businesses, but especially to those that are economically disadvantaged or owned by people with disabilities, women, veterans, or members of BIPOC communities:

Email newsletter signup

• Monday, April 10, 10-11:30 a.m., Willmar

MnDOT Southwest District Headquarters, 2505 Transportation Rd., Willmar, MN 56201

• Thursday, April 13, 1:30-3 p.m.. Duluth area

Black Bear Casino Resort, 1785 Highway 210, Carlton, MN 55718

Tuesday, April 25, 8:30-10 a.m., Minneapolis

Northside Economic Opportunity Network, 1007 W. Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411

• Wednesday, April 26, 8:30-10 a.m., statewide (virtual event)

Zoom information – Meeting ID: 830 3448 4332, Passcode: 622776

Attendees are encouraged to register for these workshops to help MnDOT prepare for attendance.