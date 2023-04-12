MnDOT announces 2023 state construction projects Published 1:32 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Preparation work for Austin’s I-90 bridge replacements this summer

More than 200 construction projects that will help maintain Minnesota’s roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure; improve safety and mobility; and support jobs will be worked on across the state this year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today.

Planned construction projects include 171 road and bridge projects, plus 52 projects that will improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.

“After a long winter with record-setting snowfalls, MnDOT joins many Minnesotans in welcoming the arrival of spring,” said Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “Warmer weather also means drivers can expect to see more orange cones and work zones around the state, as well as more people working on and around highway projects. MnDOT has a robust construction program planned this year, and we need motorists’ help to keep everyone safe: obey speed limits and slow down in work zones, put away cell phones and other distractions, be patient, and plan ahead for detours.”

In Austin, people will begin seeing preparation work for MnDOT’s bridge replacement project, which will begin next year and will include the replacement of six bridges over and on Interstate 90.

Preparation work will include the construction of median crossovers this summer.

Construction on the project is expected to start with the Oakland Avenue West Bridge next year as well as the bridge on Fourth Street NW and two smaller bridges on I-90 just to the east. Work for those three bridges is planned to stretch into 2025.

The 14the Street NW and 21st Street NE bridges will be replaced in 2026.

For more information on the bridge project can be found here.

Other area work includes a resurfacing project on Highway 218 from Highway 30 at Blooming Prairie, north to Highway 14 at Owatonna. There will also be a living snow fence installed west of Austin on I-90 at the Freeborn County 46 interchange.

For more information on the Blooming Prairie resurfacing project can be found here.

The 2023 state construction program remains largely unchanged by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Although Congress passed that federal appropriation bill in March 2022, authority for MnDOT to spend the additional dollars was only approved by the Minnesota Legislature in February 2023. The agency expects the size of construction programs in 2024 and future years to be larger with the additional federal funds provided by the IIJA.

For an overview of the 2023 state construction program, including interactive maps and full project lists, visit mndot.gov/construction. Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, detours and traffic impacts, maps, benefits and project costs.

Minnesotans also can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by visiting mndot.gov, signing up to receive email updates for specific topics or projects, and following MnDOT on social media.

