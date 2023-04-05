METRO PSYCHOLOGICAL Published 8:43 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

The filling of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

Note: Information provided when filing a business entity is public data and may be viewable online. This includes but is not limited to all individual names and addresses.

Metro Psychological Evaluations

2701 9th Avenue SW

Austin, MN 55912

Name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address:

Southern Minnesota Psychological Services, PLLC

2701 9th Ave SW

Austin, MN 55912

I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

/s/Timothy P. Lang

Dr. Tim Lang

President/Treasurer/Secretary of Southern Minnesota Psychological Services, PLLC

507-438-3062

tim@metropsychologymn.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 1 and 5, 2023

