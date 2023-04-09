MEETING Published 8:21 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ASSESSMENT NOTICE

Important Information Regarding Property Assessments This may affect your 2024 property taxes.

The Board of Appeal and Equalization for Lyle Township, will meet on April 20th, 1:00 PM at Town Hall, 108 Oak Street, Lyle. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.

If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county Board of Appeal and Equalization.

Given under hand this 27 day of March, 2023

Mary Kenyon, Clerk of the Township of Lyle

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 8, 2023

MEETING