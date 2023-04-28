Masching pitches Vikings to a win over Medford Published 2:09 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

The Hayfield softball team beat Medford 15-5 on the road Thursday.

Elaina Masching went seven innings, while allowing zero earned runs for the Vikings.

Hayfield pitching: Elaina Masching (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 5 BB, 5 R, 0 ER, 3 K

Hayfield hitting: Jo Tempel, 1-for-4, 3 R, RBI, BB; Kenna Selk, 1-for-5, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Reese Bauman, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Betsy Gillette, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Maggie Hansen, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Melody Walker, 1-for-3, R, BB; Taylor Dick, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, R