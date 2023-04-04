Kim O. Naatz, 66

Kim Ollien Naatz, age 66, of Glenville, Minnesota, died Thursday, March 30, 2023. He was born September 8, 1956, to Jeanette Olsen Venema and David Naatz in Austin, Minnesota. Kim graduated from Glenville High School in 1974. He married Annette Brekke on June 29, 1991. He enjoyed farming, driving his trucks, and showing his draft horses. Kim also loved spending time with his two grandsons, Axel and Jaeger.

Survivors include his wife, Annette of Glenville, Minnesota; daughter, Jessica (Brian Dodge) Naatz of Albert Lea, Minnesota; stepson, Adam Brekke of Glenville, Minnesota; grandsons, Axel and Jaeger Dodge; siblings, Debra, Barbara, John, and JoAnn of Iowa; and a special aunt, Cheryl Flanders of Austin, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Olsen Venema; father, David Naatz; grandparents, Raymond and Charlotte Olsen.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Hayward Lutheran Church in Hayward, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. A big thank you to the staff of Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea and St. Croix Hospice. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.