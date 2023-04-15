In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 8:26 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

The balmy warm spring is causing problems for bridge players because they also like to golf. Yet we are hanging in there playing 4 1/2 tables on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

One team joined in the Mason City, Iowa Monday game with three tables, and held up the Austin club by placing in that game.

A new player has joined us, and I quote his feelings about the game as “the best card game there ever was.” Players come from Mason City, Rose Creek, Austin and Albert Lea.

Tuesday winners were:

• First place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

• Second place, Jim Fisher and Mike Leidell

• Third place (tie) Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Barb and Orrin Roisen

Wednesday winners were:

• First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

• Second place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

• Third place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

• Fourth place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Snow birds are slowly making a show both in Mason City and Austin. We are happy to report, all is well but for the loss of an old friend, director, Loren Cleland. We are also being invited to a 90th birthday party this week for one of our own, namely Carolyne Higgins. That makes two tables of 90 plus players in the Austin Club alone. So there is life after 75 after all. More next week