In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:50 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Duplicate bridge is always played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Both sessions begin at 11:30 a.m. The time set for to accommodate the center, which closes at 4 p.m. so we allot plenty of time to finish our sessions. Two teams traveled to Mason City, Iowa on Monday to welcome and play as they start up their sessions on Mondays. Players in that club close down for the winter as many of their group go south for the winter and are now starting to come back.

First place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second place, Jim Fisher and Mike Liedell

Third place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Fourth place, Jaynard Johnson and Rick Stroup

Wednesdays winners, playing five full tables were

First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Third place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Fourth place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fifth place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Players come from Rose Creek, Mason City, Austin and Albert Lea.

The scores varied widely, with the top being over 60, and fifth place at 55 plus. Factoring in the seasoned players and all others as average plus or less, everyone goes home happy, looking forward to next week and another game. We will get back into the ‘doubling’ merits or demerits of the game, another time; right now we know that doubling on the first round is not for penalty.