Horticulture society holding plant sale Published 8:30 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

The Mower County Horticulture Society will be holding its Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20 at the Mower County Fairgrounds Horticulture Building.

Sale will include:

• Perennial plants from member’s gardens

• Donahue’s clematis

• Blooming annuals

• Dirt Cheap Boutique for garden extras

• Raffle of garden related surprises.

For more information visit the Horticulture Mower County MN Facebook page.