Horticulture society holding plant sale
Published 8:30 pm Friday, April 14, 2023
The Mower County Horticulture Society will be holding its Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20 at the Mower County Fairgrounds Horticulture Building.
Sale will include:
• Perennial plants from member’s gardens
Email newsletter signup
• Donahue’s clematis
• Blooming annuals
• Dirt Cheap Boutique for garden extras
• Raffle of garden related surprises.
For more information visit the Horticulture Mower County MN Facebook page.