Hormel ranks in top 100 for Green Power Use Published 3:47 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

Hormel Foods Corporation was for the first time included in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s list of the 100 largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership (GPP). In addition, the company ranked No. 20 on EPA’s list of Green Power Partners that are part of the Fortune 500.

Hormel joined the EPA’s Green Power Partnership in 2022 and is using nearly 938 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, representing 100% of the overall operation’s total power needs. The company’s choice to use green power helps advance the voluntary market for green power, as well as the development of those sources.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency for our company’s continued commitment to green power implementation,” said Mark Coffey, group vice president of supply chain at Hormel. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our inspired team members who are the foundation of our success.”

The company’s ambitious corporate responsibility 20 By 30 Challenge goals continue to inspire significant reductions in nonrenewable energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, water use and solid waste sent to landfills. Additionally, the company has worked with experts in the field of renewable energy to identify and execute off-site wind and solar projects, as well as on-site solar power and energy reduction projects.

“We know that as a good corporate citizen in our communities in the United States and all over the world, it is important to work toward implementing green power solutions,” said Tom Raymond, director of environmental sustainability at Hormel.

In addition to recognition from the EPA, Hormel Foods has been named by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for a second straight year and one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for four consecutive years. It has been on 3BL’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list 13 times; been recognized as one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes; and was recently named one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

“This list of the largest users of green power across the nation is proof that good business practices can also benefit the environment,” said James Critchfield, program manager of EPA’s Green Power Partnership. “EPA applauds the leading organizations in the Green Power Partnership’s Top Partner Rankings for their notable commitment to expanding their use of green power and protecting the environment.”

According to the EPA, green power use of nearly 938 million kWh by Hormel Foods is equivalent to the annual electricity use of more than 88,000 average American homes.