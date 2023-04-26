Herbert Eugene Hughley of Meeker, CO passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, CO on Wednesday, April 19, at the age of 86. Herb was born to Ayotte and Adelaide Hughley in Roseville, MN May 7, 1936. He grew up in the Roseville area and married his high school sweetheart, Janet Whaley, November 23, 1957.

Herb was drafted into the Army and the couple moved to Fort Sill, OK where their first daughter, Paula, was born. After two years and an honorable discharge, the family moved back to the Roseville area where both Gwen and Laura were born. In 1964 they moved to Austin, MN where Herb worked at Hormel (yes, SPAM!) for 14 years. While in Austin, their son Tim was born.

In 1978, the family moved to Meeker, after purchasing the Valley Motel and fulfilling Herb’s dream of owning his own business. Meeker quickly became “home” for the family, and they enjoyed many happy years there.

Email newsletter signup

Herb took pride in his properties, and enjoyed improving and maintaining them. He was an avid fisherman and spent many hours fishing the White River and Lake Avery. He was a hockey fan, and it was common to find him sitting in his recliner watching a game with his beloved cat, Cowboy, on his lap. Herb also really loved a good conversation – he was quite a talker!

Herb is preceded in death by his wife Janet, granddaughter Stephanie Costello and grandson Chad Tate.

He is survived by his children: Paula (Ernie) Taylor, Gwen (Steve) Costello, Laura (Cline) Scrivner, Tim (Amy) Hughley, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In honor of Herb, the family welcomes memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

A celebration of Herb’s life will be held in Meeker at a later date TBD.