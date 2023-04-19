HEARING Published 8:17 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Mower County Planning Commission will assemble on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Room, located in the lower level of the Mower County Government Center, (201 1st Street NE, Austin MN 55912 – please enter through the Law Enforcement Center doors), to consider the following Conditional Use Permit application(s) in accordance with Mower County Zoning Ordinance: Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Planning Commission will take public comment on the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) both in-person and via teleconference from the County Commissioner’s Room. To participate in the meeting via teleconference, please use one of the following:

Mower County Planning Commission

Tue, May 2, 2023 5:30-8:30 PM (CDT)

Please join via Microsoft Teams from your computer or smartphone.

Meeting ID: 293 473 089 720

Passcode: oLS9V3

CUP #960 Heather Henaman requests a Conditional Use Permit for operation of a dog kennel

and dog breeding facility, located in Section 34, Lyle Township. Property Owner is: HeatherHenaman Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Board of Commissioners may hear the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at approximately 10:00 am in the County Commissioner’s Room, if the CUP is forwarded by the Planning Commission. The application(s) and accompanying documents are available for review during normal business hours prior to the meeting at the Public Works Office: 1105 8 th Ave. NE, Austin, MN or by emailing a request to zoning@co.mower.mn.us

Dated: 4/14/2023

BY ORDER OF THE MOWER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Angie M. Lipelt

Mower County Environmental Services Supervisor

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 19, 2023

HEARING