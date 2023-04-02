HEARING Published 6:57 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Hearing on Sale

of Real Property by

the Austin Port Authority

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Austin Port Authority will meet at 4:30 P.M. on April 13, 2023 in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to consider the sale of a 10 acre parcel of 34.156.0110, to be known as Cook Farm Business Park Third Addition, Mower County, Minnesota. The public may see the terms and conditions of the sale at the Port Authority’s office at 500 4th Avenue NE and at the hearing the Port Authority will meet to decide if the sale is advisable. Craig Clark, Port Authority Executive Director

Email newsletter signup

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 1, 2023

HEARING