Funeral notice: Donna DeGolier, 93

Feb. 8, 1930 – April 10, 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. – Donna DeGolier, 93, Austin, Minn., died Monday, April 10, in Our House Memory Care.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday April 24, at Cornerstone Church in Austin. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, at the Church. The Rev. David Simerson will officiate. Interment will be in Red Oak Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.

clasenjordan.com