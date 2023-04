Age 74, of Minneapolis, passed away on March 23, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 45 years William A. Baudler and her three daughters. A celebration of Carol’s life will begin at the Lakewood Cemetery Historic Chapel in Minneapolis, MN at 1:00 pm followed by a reception on April 29th, 2023.

