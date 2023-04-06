Finstad Announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Congressman Brad Finstad (MN-01) has invited high school students from Minnesota’s First Congressional District to participate in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

Since 1982, Congress has hosted a nationwide annual art competition that allows high school students from all 50 states to showcase their artistic talent. The contest is open to all high school students (ninth – 12th grade) in Minnesota’s First District. The winning piece will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol, and other winners’ artwork will be displayed in Congressman Finstad’s district office.

“Southern Minnesota is home to some of the most talented students across the country,” Finstad said. “The Congressional Art Competition is an excellent opportunity to recognize their artistic abilities, and I look forward to seeing this year’s submissions. I encourage all interested high school students to take part in this opportunity.”

All submitted artwork must be original in concept, design, and execution. Artwork and required forms are due no later than Wednesday, April 26, 2023 to Congressman Finstad’s Rochester office located at 2746 Superior Drive NW, Suite 100, Rochester, MN 55901.

Judging is performed by members of the local art community. Further information about the program, including official rules, guidelines, and student release forms for the 2023 competition can be found on Congressman Finstad’s website or by calling the Rochester office at 1-507-577-6141.