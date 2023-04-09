EST/THOMPSON, C. Published 8:18 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-23-619

Estate of Cheryl S.

Thompson, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard, via zoom, on July 7, 2023, at 2:30 PM, by this Court at Mower County Justice Center, Austin, Minnesota. See notice of remote hearing.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

Dated: 03/27/2023

BY THE COURT

Kevin Siefken

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner Marty G. Helle

Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP

807 West Oakland Avenue

Austin, MN, 55912

Attorney License No: 0307476

Telephone: (507) 433-3483

FAX: (507) 433-7889

Email: mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com

State of Minnesota Mower County

District Court

Third Judicial District

Court File Number: 50-PR-23-619

Case Type: Decree of Descent

Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing

In re the Estate of Cheryl S. Thompson, Deceased

You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.

Hearing Information

July 07, 2023

Probate Hearing

2:30 PM

The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Kevin Siefken, Mower County District Court.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.

You must:

Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.

Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.

Contact the court at 507-509-7013 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video.

If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one.

To join by internet:

1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.

2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):

Meeting ID: 160 598 5509

Passcode: 333334

3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.

4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.

5. Click Share Video.

Para obtener más información y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido cómo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.

Boogo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.

Dated: March 27, 2023

Kristine M. Bartness

Mower County Court Administrator

201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3

Austin MN 55912

cc: Marty Gene Helle

507-509-7013

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 8 and 15, 2023

EST/THOMPSON, C.