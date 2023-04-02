EST/MORWOOD, C. Published 6:54 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Mower County

District Court

Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

50-PR-23-568

Case Type: Informal Probate

In re the Estate of Christopher Morwood, a/k/a Christopher R. Morwood, Decedent

Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice

to Creditors (Without a Will)

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Jacqueline L. Deike

N8866 1225th St

River Falls WI 54022

as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as the Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

3/27/2023

/s/Darla J. Busian

Probate Registrar

/s/Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Emily G. Toland

Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.

300 First Street NW

Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No. 401387

Phone: 507-433-7394

Fax:507-433-8890

etoland@adamsrizzisween.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 1 and 8, 2023

EST/MOORWOOD, C.