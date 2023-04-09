EST/MORWOOD, C.
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Mower County
District Court
Third Judicial District
Court File Number:
50-PR-23-568
Case Type: Informal Probate
In re the Estate of Christopher Morwood, a/k/a Christopher R. Morwood, Decedent
Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice
to Creditors (Without a Will)
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Jacqueline L. Deike
N8866 1225th St
River Falls WI 54022
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as the Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
3/27/2023
/s/Darla J. Busian
Probate Registrar
/s/Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Emily G. Toland
Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.
300 First Street NW
Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No. 401387
Phone: 507-433-7394
Fax:507-433-8890
etoland@adamsrizzisween.com
Austin Daily Herald:
Apr. 1 and 8, 2023
