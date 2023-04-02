EST/IVERSON, V.
Published 6:48 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 50-pr-23-635
Estate of: Vernon Duane Iverson, a/k/a Vernon D.
Iverson, a/k/a Vernon
Iverson, Decedent.
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will dated August 13, 1997 if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on May 16, 2023, at 10:45 a.m., by this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201 2nd Ave. NE, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
03/28/2023
BY THE COURT.
Email newsletter signup
Kevin Siefken
Judge of District Court
Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner Name: Paul V. Sween
Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.
Street: 300 First Street NW
City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No: 107761
Telephone: 507-433-7394
FAX: 507-433-8890
Email: psween@adamsrizzisween.com
Austin Daily Herald:
Apr. 1 and 8, 2023
EST/IVERSON, V.