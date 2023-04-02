EST/IVERSON, V. Published 6:48 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 50-pr-23-635

Estate of: Vernon Duane Iverson, a/k/a Vernon D.

Iverson, a/k/a Vernon

Iverson, Decedent.

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will dated August 13, 1997 if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on May 16, 2023, at 10:45 a.m., by this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201 2nd Ave. NE, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

03/28/2023

BY THE COURT.

Kevin Siefken

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner Name: Paul V. Sween

Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.

Street: 300 First Street NW

City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 107761

Telephone: 507-433-7394

FAX: 507-433-8890

Email: psween@adamsrizzisween.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 1 and 8, 2023

EST/IVERSON, V.