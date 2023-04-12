EST/HARMON, E.
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
Estate of Eugene M. Harmon, Decedent
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 50-PR-23-623
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
AND DETERMINATION OF ISSUE OF EUGENE M. HARMON
Petition for Formal Adjudication and Determination of the Issue of decedent (Eugene M. Harmon) has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died on June 12, 2022 and that William J. Harmon, Aaron C. Harmon, Jeffrey J. Harmon and Kathryn R. Root are all of his issue and that said issue should receive the interest of their deceased father, Eugene M. Harmon, as referred to in the Transfer on Death Deed recorded as document no. A666742 in the office of the Mower County Recorder.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on July 7, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., by this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201 2nd Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: 04/07/2023
BY THE COURT
Judge of District Court
Kevin Siefken
Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Marty G. Helle
Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP
807 West Oakland Avenue
Austin, MN, 55912
Attorney License No: 0307476
Telephone: (507) 433-3483
FAX: (507) 433-7889
Email: mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com
