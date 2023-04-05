EST/HANSON, L. Published 8:45 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-23-524

Estate of Lawrence M.

Hanson, a/k/a Lawrence

Martin Hanson, Decedent

AMENDED

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 21, 2023, at 2:30PM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 201 2nd Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, April 18, 2016, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Christine M. Bercier, whose address is 39 Windsong Lane, Eureka Springs, AR, 72631 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 03/14/2023

BY THE COURT

Email newsletter signup

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Michelle M. King

Baudler, Maus, Forman & King, LLP

108 North Main Street

Austin, MN, 55912

Attorney License No: 396307

Telephone: (507) 433-2393

Email: sking@baudlerlaw.com

State of Minnesota Mower County

District Court

Third Judicial District.

Court File Number: 50-PR-23-524

Case Type: Formal Unsupervised

Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing

In re the Estate of Lawrence M. Hanson, a/k/a Lawrence Martin Hanson, Decedent

You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.

Hearing Information

April 21, 2023

Probate Hearing

2:30 PM

The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Natalie Martinez, Mower County District Court.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.

You must:

Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.

Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.

Contact the court at 507-509-7013 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video.

If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one.

To join by internet:

1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.

2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):

Meeting ID: 160 368 9113

Passcode: 551836

3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.

4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.

5. Click Share Video.

Para obtener más información y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido cómo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.

Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.

Dated: March 23, 2023

Kristine M. Bartness

Mower County Court Administrator

201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3

Austin MN 55912

507-509-7013

CC: Michelle Marie King

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 29 and Apr. 5, 2023

EST/HANSON, L.