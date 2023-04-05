EST/ARETT, D. Published 8:41 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

Estate of Dale Lee Arett, Decedent

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-23-650

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201 2nd Avenue NE, Suite 3, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Bradley D. Arett, whose address is 330 Eagle Street NW, Isanti, MN, 55040 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in a SUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 03/30/2023

BY THE COURT

Jeffrey Kreitzer

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Marty G. Helle

Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP

807 West Oakland Avenue

Austin, MN, 55912

Attorney License No: 0307476

Telephone: (507) 433-3483

FAX: (507) 433-7889

Email: mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 5 and 12, 2023

EST/ARETT, D.