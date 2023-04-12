EST/ARETT, D.
Published 9:19 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
Estate of Dale Lee Arett, Decedent
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 50-PR-23-650
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201 2nd Avenue NE, Suite 3, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Bradley D. Arett, whose address is 330 Eagle Street NW, Isanti, MN, 55040 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in a SUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 03/30/2023
BY THE COURT
Jeffrey Kreitzer
Judge of District Court
Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Marty G. Helle
Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP
807 West Oakland Avenue
Austin, MN, 55912
Attorney License No: 0307476
Telephone: (507) 433-3483
FAX: (507) 433-7889
Email: mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com
Austin Daily Herald:
Apr. 5 and 12, 2023
