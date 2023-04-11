DNR accepting comments on environmental assessments Published 5:28 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments through

May 4, on an Environmental Assessment Worksheet for a proposal to add four new ATV trail segments and a connecting spur on the greater Prospectors Loop Trail. The segments would provide new connections to existing off-highway vehicle trails and amenities in northern St. Louis County.

The proposal from the Prospectors Trail Alliance (Club) is part of Phase 2 (also called “Connect Four” segments) of the greater Prospectors Loop Trail. The proposed project includes approximately 59 miles of trail, including some existing segments that would have new uses and some new segments.

A copy of the EAW is available on the project page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/input/environmentalreview/prospectors-loop.html).

A hard copy may be requested by calling 651-259-5122.

The EAW is also available for public review at Hoyt Lakes Public Library, 206 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Hoyt Lakes, MN 55750.

The EAW was published in the April 4 Environmental Quality Board Monitor (eqb.state.mn.us/eqb-monitor-volume-47-number-14).

Comments must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. May 4.

Mailed comments should be sent to the attention of Becky Horton, EAW project manager, Environmental Review Unit, Ecological and Water Resources Division, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road N, St. Paul, MN 55155.

Email comments should be sent to environmentalrev.dnr@state.mn.us with “Prospectors Loop” in the subject line.

Anyone providing a mailing address or submitting comments via email will receive a copy of the decision document, which includes responses to comments. Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters’ names and email or postal addresses will be published and publicly available as they appear in the materials they submit.