BIDS/SCHOOL FOOD MGT
Published 6:58 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Attention: Food Service Management Companies
Nexus-Gerard Family Healing is requesting proposals for school food service management services. The Food Service Management Company would provide management services according to requirements of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Minnesota Department of Education.
To obtain a copy of the Request for Proposals, contact: John Munson
Food Service Management Companies may submit proposals to:
Nexus-Gerard Family Healing
1111 28th Street NE
Austin, MN 55912
Nexus-Gerard Family Healing reserves the right to reject any proposal for a sound, documented reason or to reject all proposals if there is an insufficient number of proposals.
A mandatory pre-proposal meeting is scheduled for April 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Nexus-Gerard Family Healing 1111 28th Street NE Austin, MN 55912
All Proposals must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 2, 2023. All proposals should be delivered in a sealed envelope and addressed to Nexus-Gerard Family healing and be clearly marked: Food Service Management Proposal.
Austin Daily Herald:
Mar. 25 and Apr. 1, 2023
