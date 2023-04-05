BIDS 9-17 Published 8:43 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

SOLICITATION FOR BIDS

Project #9-17

Cedar River Watershed District

Mower County, MN

NOTICE IS HEREBY

GIVEN THAT:

Sealed bids for the Project #9-17, Cedar River Watershed District, Mower County, MN, will be received through Quest VirtuBid (vBid) until 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at which time they will be opened and read aloud via the following:

https://bit.ly/CRWD9-17

Or call in (audio only)

Number: 763.445.9351

Conference ID: 430 623 906#

It is the intent to provide a recommendation of award to the Board of Managers on April 19, 2023, for its selection and award of contract.

General Description:

The major items of work consist of the following approximate quantities:

Common Excavation,

13,230 CY

Common Embankment,

16,780 CY

RC Pipe (various sizes,

21” to 30”), 142 LF

72” RC Precast Manhole,

2 EA

Class IV Riprap,

215 CY

Drain Tile (various sizes,

4” to 18”), 3,325 LF

Seeding,

2.4 AC

Cover Crop Seeding,

17 AC

Contract Description:

The contract is a unit price contract and is described in detail in the Project Specifications.

Project Schedule:

No work shall commence sooner than June 1, 2023. All work included in the contract other than warranty work shall be completed by September 30, 2023.

Project Plans and Documents:

The contract documents are available at www.QuestCDN.com, project #8420500 for a fee of $42.00. Bids will ONLY be received and accepted via the online electronic bid services through QuestCDN.com. Bids must be accompanied by a bidder’s bond equal to at least five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid.

Questions regarding the project may be directed to Bret Zimmerman, Houston Engineering, Inc., at 763-493-6680 or bzimmerman@houstoneng.com. The deadline for questions is April 14,2023.

Pre-Bid Meeting:

There will be no pre-bid meeting.

Bid Bond:

A bid bond in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the bid price is required for this project. The Cedar River Watershed District reserves all authority to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive informalities therein.

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 29 and Apr. 5, 2023

