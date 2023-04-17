ASSUMED NAME Published 7:15 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION

I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The following business entity has duly complied with the relevant provisions of Minnesota Statutes listed below, and is formed or authorized to do business in Minnesota on and after this date with all the powers, rights and privileges, and subject to the limitations, duties and restrictions, set forth in that chapter. The business entity is now legally registered under the laws of Minnesota

Name: R & S Property # 1 LLC

File Number: 1374762500022

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 322C

This certificate has been issued on: 02/16/2023

/s/ Steve Simon

Secretary of State

State of Minnesota

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 15 and 19, 2023

R&S PROPERTY