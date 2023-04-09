ASSESSMENT Published 8:20 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ASSESSMENT NOTICE

Important Information Regarding Property Assessments

This may affect your 2023 property taxes

The Board of Appeal and Equalization for Austin Township, will meet on April 20, 2023 At 10:00 a.m. at Town Hall, Section 22. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether Property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.

If you believe the value or classification of your Property is incorrect, please contact your Assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The Board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county Board of Appeal and Equalization

Given under my hand this 3rd day of April, 2023

Connie Krebsbach

– Clerk of Austin Township

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 8, 2023

