Ask A Trooper: Things to remember for your teen driver Published 5:40 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: My son recently got his driver’s license. Does his name need to be on the proof of auto insurance card?

Answer: Minnesota accepts proof of auto insurance on paper or electronically. Your son’s name doesn’t need to be listed on the card as long as someone’s is. Talk to your auto insurance agent about adding him to your coverage. Here is what the card must state:

• Name of the insured.

• Policy number.

• Policy dates of coverage.

• Make, model, and year of the vehicle being covered.

• Vehicle identification number or at least the last three digits of that number.

• Name of the obliger providing coverage.

You can avoid a ticket – and a crash – if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)