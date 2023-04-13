Area under red flag warning for a second day Published 8:50 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

The National Weather Service has extended its red flag warning for the area to a second day.

The warning will go into effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and warns of the extreme potential for fire due to high winds and dry air conditions.

According to the NWS, a high of 83 is predicted for today under sunny skies and breezy conditions. Relative humidity values are expected to fall to around 15 to 25% this afternoon and into early evening.

Winds of 15-20 mph are expected with gusts of 25-30 mph.

Another sunny, warm and breezy day is predicted for Friday with a high of 82 possible. The unseasonable weather will give way to a substantial drop in temperatures for this weekend as rain moves in Friday night into Saturday with a mix of rain and snow possible Sunday.