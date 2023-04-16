UPDATE: Winter weather advisory pushed back to this afternoon, snow amounts increased Published 9:25 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

Spring in Minnesota. You gotta love it.

The National Weather Service is placing parts of southeastern Minnesota, including Mower County, in winter weather advisory that will go into effect at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon and go through to 1 a.m. Monday morning.

The NWS is predicting rain and snow possible before 11 a.m. this morning followed by snow with new accumulation of around 1-2 inches possible. Another 1-2 inches of snow is possible tonight.

The snow will be driven by high northwest winds between 17-26 mph with gusts as high as 38 mph possible.

A high of 33 degrees is expected throughout the day.