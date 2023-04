ANNUAL MEETING Published 7:00 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

The 162nd Annual Meeting of lot owners of the Austin Cemetery Association will be held upstairs at the Austin ArtWorks Center Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 3:00 pm for the election of one director and whatever business may properly come before said meeting.

Gregg D McConnell

Superintendent/Secretary

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 22 and Apr. 1, 2023

