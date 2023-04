ANNUAL MEETING Published 6:51 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Annual Meeting

for Stormwater

Pollution Program

Notice is hereby given that the City of Austin will be holding an informational meeting to review the City’s Stormwater Pollution

Program.

Said annual meeting will be conducted on Tuesday, the 18 th day of April, 2023 at 4:00 pm at the City Hall Council Chambers.

/s/ Steven Lang

Public Works Director

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 1, 2023

