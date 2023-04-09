50-JV-23-191 Published 8:18 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

District Court

County of: Mower

Judicial District:

Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

50-JV-23-191

Case Type: CHIPS

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Shanika Louise Harrington, Jon Dorien Brown and Shaninth Michael Ray, Parents

Summons and Notice

Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter (CHP-114)

NOTICE TO: Shaninth Michael Ray, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.

2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for

a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3 Austin MN 55912, on May 24, 2023 at 1:00PM or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition.

Dated April 4, 2023

BY:

Mower County

Court Administration

201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3

Austin MN 55912

507-509-7013

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 8, 2023

50-JV-23-191