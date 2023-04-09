50-JV-23-191
Published 8:18 am Sunday, April 9, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
District Court
County of: Mower
Judicial District:
Third Judicial District
Court File Number:
50-JV-23-191
Case Type: CHIPS
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Shanika Louise Harrington, Jon Dorien Brown and Shaninth Michael Ray, Parents
Summons and Notice
Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter (CHP-114)
NOTICE TO: Shaninth Michael Ray, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.
2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for
a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3 Austin MN 55912, on May 24, 2023 at 1:00PM or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition.
Dated April 4, 2023
BY:
Mower County
Court Administration
201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3
Austin MN 55912
507-509-7013
Austin Daily Herald:
Apr. 8, 2023
50-JV-23-191