PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF

THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 22, 2008 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:

$9,113.42 MORTGAGOR(S):

Stacey M Vandeweerd and Michael J Vandeweerd, wife and husband MORTGAGEE: CitiFinancial Services, Inc. SERVICER: Statebridge Company, LLC LENDER: CitiFinancial Services, Inc. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Mower County Minnesota, Recorder, on February 27, 2008, as Document No. A000565904. ASSIGNED TO: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, dba Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as owner trustee for WF19 Grantor Trust by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 01/04/2017 and recorded on 01/17/2017 as Document No. A631155. To Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB,

D/B/A Christiana Trust, as Trustee for PNPMS Trust IV by an Assignment of Mortgage dated

04/05/2021 and recorded on 04/05/2021 as Document No. A659372. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: REAL PROPERTY IN MOWER COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE

WEST 104 FEET OF LOTS 5 AND 6, IN BLOCK 4, IN VILLAGE (NOW CITY) OF LYLE, MINNESOTA. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 206 GROVE ST, LYLE,

MN 55953 PROPERTY I.D: 27.001.0340 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE

MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Three Thousand Six Hundred Fifty- Seven and 87/100 ($3,657.87) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the

power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM on June 1, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Main Office, Mower County Courthouse, 201 First Street NE, Austin Minnesota to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 1, 2023, or the next business day if December 1, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME

ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT

PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: April 15, 2023 Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust, as Trustee for PNPMS Trust IV Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of

Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh

Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952- 232-0052 Our File

No. 22MN00401-1 A-4781161

