3.27.23 MINUTES

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492 Austin, MN

The Austin School Board held a special meeting on 3/27/23 in the District Office Conf Room, 401 Third Ave NW in Austin. Chair Green called meeting to order at 4 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young. Cece Kroc joined remotely from Blue Eye, MO. Young/Dube approval of agenda, 6-0 Policy 428 presented for first reading.

Leathers arrived at 4:02 pm. Dube/Young to rescind 3/13/23 vote on Hormel Foods Community Childcare Center tax abatement request. Motion carried 5-2 with Green and McAlister voting no. Sorenson/Young to approve Hormel tax abatement request but to modify the abatement timeframe from 15 years to 5 years. Motion carried 5-2 with Green and McAllister voting no. Leathers/Young to approve slight policy updates to policies 201, 202. 203.5, 204, 207, 211, 212, 215, 301, 401, 402, 403, 404 and 407, 7-0 ISG Architects provided update on space availability in existing elementary buildings. Young left meeting at 4:52 pm. The findings of a recent audit of Gifted and Talented programming was presented by U of MN staff. Discussion held on mental health services. Dube/McAlister to approve resignation of Exec Dir of Org Dev and Admin Services John Alberts effective 6.1.23, 5-0 with Sorenson abstaining. Dube/McAlister to adjourn at 5:30 pm, 6-0 By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

