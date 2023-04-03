3.13.23 MINUTES Published 8:21 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492 Austin, MN

The Austin School Board met in regular session on 3/13/23 at 5:30 pm in the Annex Recital Hall located at AHS Annex, 205 4th Street NW, Austin, MN. Chair Green called meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young. No members absent. Leathers/McAlister approval of agenda, 7-0 A public hearing was conducted regarding the tax abatement request from Hormel Foods for their community childcare center. No members of the public addressed the board. The request was to abate the real estate taxes on the estimated project cost of $5 million for 15 years. Leathers/Sorenson to approve the request. Motion failed 2-5 with Dube, Green, Kroc, McAlister and Young voting no. Young/Dube approval of 2/13/23 meeting minutes, 7-0 Young/Dube approval of personnel report, 7-0 Young/Dube approval of bills for payment, 7-0 Dube/Kroc approval of three-year integration plan, 7-0 Young/McAlister approval of donations, 7-0 Leathers/Dube approval of quote from Aim Electronics for 4 replacement scoreboards in AHS gyms, 7-0 Young/Sorenson to adjourn at 7:24 pm, 7-0 By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk The above is a summary of meeting proceedings. The complete minutes are available on the district website at www.austin.k12.mn.us as well as on file and available for review in the Superintendent’s Office, 401 Third Avenue NW.

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 19, 2023

3.13.23 MINUTES